49ers free agency tracker: Players who reportedly will stay, go, arrive

The NFL offseason officially is underway, with the start of the league's negotiation period Monday bringing plenty of free-agency news.
The 49ers saw several players reportedly leave for other teams, while welcoming others to the friendly confines of the Bay Area in their hunt for a sixth Super Bowl victory.
Here are the players who reportedly are staying, leaving or arriving on the 49ers thus far:
Staying
QB Brandon Allen (one-year extension; no financial terms reported)
Guard Ben Bartch (one-year extension; no financial terms reported)
Going
San Francisco 49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw to the New York Jets (one-year contract; no financial terms reported)
TE Charlie Woerner to the Atlanta Falcons (three-year, $12 million contract)
QB Sam Darnold to the Minnesota Vikings (one-year, $10 million contract)
CB Isaiah Oliver to the New York Jets (one-year contract; no financial terms reported)
Arriving
DE Leonard Floyd from the Buffalo Bills (two-year, $20 million contract)
DE Yeter Gross-Matos from the Carolina Panthers (two-year, $18 million contract)
Restricted free agents
WR Jauan Jennings (second-round tender as RFA)
49ers’ remaining free agents
DE Chase Young
WR Chris Conley
DE Clelin Ferrell
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
OL Jon Feliciano
DT Kevin Givens
Safety Logan Ryan
OT Matt Pryor
LB Oren Burks
DE Randy Gregory
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
TE Ross Dwelley
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
Safety Tashaun Gipson