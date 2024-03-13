Givens re-signs with 49ers on one-year free-agent contract

A familiar face along the 49ers' defensive line will remain in the Bay for at least one more season.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is returning to San Francisco on a one-year contract in NFL free agency, the team announced Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Wednesday that Givens and the 49ers had agreed to a one-year contract.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In five seasons with the 49ers, Givens has appeared in 57 regular-season games and started 13, tallying 79 tackles -- 45 solo -- with three passes defended and 12 quarterback hits across that span. The 27-year-old made one start against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 NFL season, recording four tackles, one for loss.

Givens signed consecutive one-year contract extensions with San Francisco in 2022 and 2023, and he has followed that trend again this offseason to return as a valuable depth piece along the 49ers' D-line.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast