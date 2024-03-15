Trending
Report: 49ers signing LB Campbell to one-year contract

By Taylor Wirth

The 49ers appear to have found the linebacker depth they have been searching for.

San Francisco is signing former Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing a source.

Campbell likely will line up next to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner on defense while Dre Greenlaw recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 30-year-old Campbell was selected in the fourth round (No. 115 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons where he spent four seasons before he was released and signed with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2020 NFL season. Campbell then signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Packers in 2021 before he was designated as a post-June 1 cut this offseason, allowing him to become a free agent.

Campbell, a first-team All-Pro in 2021 with the Packers, recorded 75 combined tackles (three for loss), one fumble recovery, one pass defensed and two quarterback hits in 11 games with Green Bay in 2023 before his release this spring.

The reported deal for Campbell comes two days after veteran free-agent linebacker Eric Kendricks had an agreement with the 49ers on Wednesday before backing out and agreeing to a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys later that day.

