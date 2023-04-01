Trending

Giants

Giants Analysis
Frustration boils over as Davis, Kapler ejected in Giants' loss
Both J.D. Davis and Gabe Kapler were ejected in the third inning of the Giants’ loss to the Blue Jays Thursday night.
Top Headlines
Latest Videos
See all
Alex Wood Jun 27

Wood feels like he ‘figured something out' after bullpen outing vs. To...

Giants PressConf Jun 27

Kapler praises Wood, Giants' bullpen after 3-0 win vs. Blue Jays

Thairo Estrada Jun 27

Estrada happy to contribute in Giants' 3-0 win vs. Blue Jays

Giants Insider Alex Pavlovic

See all
Casey Schmitt 4 hours ago

When Will Casey Schmitt's Slump End?

San Francisco Giants insider Alex Pavlovic and Cole Kuiper discuss Casey Schmitt’s current slump and what it will take to return to the player he was in his first 13 games with the ball club.
Giants Analysis Jun 27

What we learned as Wood, Giants' bullpen shut down Blue Jays

Brandon Belt Jun 27

Belt Q&A: Ex-Giant addresses free-agency departure, facing old team

MLB All-Star Game Jun 26

Giants' Harrison, Whisenhunt named to 2023 MLB Futures Game

Luis Matos Jun 26

How Giants' behind-the-scenes staff helps rookies make impact

More News

NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us