Report: Former Lions CB Lucas, 49ers agree to free-agent contract

As the frenzied free-agency period continues, the 49ers have addressed a position of need.

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas has agreed to terms on a contract with the 49ers, KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson reported Friday, citing a source.

#49ers agree to terms with Chase Lucas, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2024

Lucas played two seasons for the Lions after the team selected him with the No. 237 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He played a majority of snaps on special teams for Detroit and figures to have a similar role with the 49ers.

San Francisco has been busy during the first week of free agency, cutting defensive tackle Arik Armstead and restructuring the deals of many other key contributors to free up more salary cap space in addition to a handful of other free-agent signings.

