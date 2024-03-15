Report: OL Feliciano returning to 49ers on one-year contract

The 49ers finally addressed the offensive line with a move on Friday.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is returning to San Francisco on a one-year contract, FOX Sports and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday morning, citing a source.

Feliciano originally was a depth piece of the offensive line before taking over for Spencer Burford as the starter at right guard midway through the 2023 season.

Now the 32-year-old returns to San Francisco for his second season with the team and 10th in the NFL.

