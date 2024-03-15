Former Saints CB Yiadom, 49ers agree to one-year contract, per agent

The 49ers continued their active NFL free agency, beefing up the secondary by adding a veteran defensive back.

San Francisco agreed to a one-year contract with former New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom, his agent AJ Vaynerchuk announced on Friday.

Excited for our guy Isaac Yiadom agreeing to a 1 year deal with the San Francisco 49ers #vaynersports pic.twitter.com/H5Pic3fKrV — AJ Vaynerchuk (@ajv) March 15, 2024

Yiadom is a six-year NFL veteran, coming off a career year with the Saints where he posted 14 passes defended in 17 starts for New Orleans.

New #49ers CB Isaac Yiadom appeared in 17 games with eight starts for the Saints last season. He's also played for Denver, Green Bay, NY Giants and Houston since 2018. In 2023, he allowed 22 receptions on 44 targets for 289 yards with three TDs and one INT, according to @PFF. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 15, 2024

The 28-year-old cornerback has appeared in 87 NFL games with 28 starts acros stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and the Saints.

As San Francisco aims to retool its defense for another run at the Super Bowl in 2024, Yiadom might prove to an invaluable addition to a secondary headlined by Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir.

