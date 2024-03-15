Trending
Breaking News

Former Saints CB Yiadom, 49ers agree to one-year contract, per agent

By Jordan Elliott

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers continued their active NFL free agency, beefing up the secondary by adding a veteran defensive back.

San Francisco agreed to a one-year contract with former New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom, his agent AJ Vaynerchuk announced on Friday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Yiadom is a six-year NFL veteran, coming off a career year with the Saints where he posted 14 passes defended in 17 starts for New Orleans.

The 28-year-old cornerback has appeared in 87 NFL games with 28 starts acros stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and the Saints.

As San Francisco aims to retool its defense for another run at the Super Bowl in 2024, Yiadom might prove to an invaluable addition to a secondary headlined by Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir.

San Francisco 49ers

Maliek Collins

Collins received news of trade from ex-49ers DC Ryans

NFL Free Agency

49ers, NFL fans react to Jimmy G reportedly signing with Rams

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsNFL Free Agency
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us