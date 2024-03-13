Trending
Report: 49ers acquire DT Collins in trade with Texans

By Taylor Wirth

The 49ers continued to bolster the interior of their defensive line on Wednesday.

San Francisco is acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, citing a source.

Collins, 28, was a third-round selection (No. 67 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft.

