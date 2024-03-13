Report: 49ers acquire DT Collins in trade with Texans

The 49ers continued to bolster the interior of their defensive line on Wednesday.

San Francisco is acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, citing a source.

Trade: the Texans are trading defensive tackle Maliek Collins to the 49ers, per source. pic.twitter.com/GxcNL4ARTN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Collins, 28, was a third-round selection (No. 67 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated ...