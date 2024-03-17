Report: LB Turner, 49ers agree to one-year free-agent contract

The 49ers made another free-agent addition to their stout defense.

San Francisco agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner on a one-year contract, KPRC's Aaron Wilson reported on Saturday, citing Turner's agents Ray Haija and Zeke Sandhu.

Turner spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Cardinals, signing with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He's recorded 83 combined tackles and three tackles for loss across 80 appearances since entering the league.

The 27-year-old has made a name for himself as a special teams ace, logging over 1,700 career snaps in the third phase of the game. That includes 342 special team snaps in the 2023 NFL season where Turner logged an impressive 78.6 grade, per Pro Football Focus.

With Oren Burks reportedly heading to the Philadelphia Eagles, Turner's signing could fill the massive void left behind on both special teams and in the 49ers' linebackers room, particularly with Dre Greenlaw recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss.

