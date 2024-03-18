Report: Ex-49ers DE Young expected to sign one-year, $13M Saints contract 

After serving as a key cog in the 49ers' run to Super Bowl LVIII, defensive end Chase Young reportedly has found a new home.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign Young, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source.

Source: The #Saints are expected to sign former #49ers pass-rusher Chase Young, a new weapon off the edge.



The 2020 No. 2 overall selection gets a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/mgNiwTbwrf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

The deal between Young and the Saints is a one-year, $13 million contract -- which is fully guaranteed -- ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

Comp update: Free-agent DE Chase Young plans to sign a one-year, fully guaranteed $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, per sources. pic.twitter.com/sXqHvgTo2S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Young's brief tenure with the 49ers was highlighted by a sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

Chase Young takes down Mahomes 😤 pic.twitter.com/1z5lOyqlJX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

The former No. 2 overall selection recorded 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss in 12 games with San Francisco after being acquired from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a compensatory 2024 draft pick just before the 2023 trade deadline.

