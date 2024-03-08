49ers sign tackle McKivitz to one-year, $7M contract extension

The 49ers made sure a familiar face sticks around for the next few years.

San Francisco signed Colton McKivitz to a one-year, $7 million contract extension through the 2025 NFL season, with 65 percent fully guaranteed, his agency AMDG Sports announced on Friday.

McKivitz has a base salary of $2.525 million for the 2024 NFL season, and now will receive a nice raise in 2025.

Sixty-five percent of $7 million is $4,550,000, with the deal coming on the heels of a two-year, $4,610,000 million deal McKivitz had signed previously with the 49ers.

McKivitz was San Francisco's starting right tackle in every game during the 2023 NFL season, including two playoff contests and Super Bowl LVIII.

The 49ers selected McKivitz with the No. 153 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after a standout career at West Virginia University.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 45 regular season games during his four-year NFL career, and has considerable playoff experience having seen action in eight postseason contests with the 49ers.

With NFL free agency set to kick off next week, San Francisco ensures it will retain a homegrown talent for the next two seasons.

