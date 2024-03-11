Report: Kinlaw, Jets agree to one-year contract in free agency

Javon Kinlaw's time with the 49ers reportedly has come to an end.

The defensive tackle has reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night, citing a source.

Former 49ers free-agent DT Javon Kinlaw reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New York Jets, per source. pic.twitter.com/ufoQmJ3LyU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The reported deal reunites Kinlaw with Jets coach Robert Saleh, who was the 49ers' defensive coordinator when San Francisco selected the tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round.

In Kinlaw reportedly leaving for New York, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the team's only first-round pick of the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era to sign a second contract with the team, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner -- though a second could be on the way in wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, whom San Francisco will work to extend this offseason.

Kinlaw showed his worth during the 2023 NFL season after his career up until that point had been marred by injuries. The 26-year-old tallied 25 tackles -- four for loss -- six quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and three passes defended across 17 games this past season, with six starts, per Pro Football Reference.

In December, Shanahan told reporters he believed Kinlaw would be sought after by other NFL teams in free agency this offseason.

“Yeah, no doubt about it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “Everyone around the league knows the talent he was coming out of college. ...

“You're still so nervous for the guy because they can't control their injuries. But for him to be able to do this and play, now the tape looks [like] what people anticipated and the whole league has respect and he's only going to get better.”

Now, Kinlaw reportedly will have the opportunity to build upon his strong season with a familiar face on the Jets.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast