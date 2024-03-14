Report: Flannigan-Fowles staying with 49ers on one-year contract

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles will continue his NFL career with the 49ers.

The 27-year-old has agreed to a one-year contract to stay in San Francisco, The Associated Press' Josh Dubow reported Thursday night, citing a person familiar with the deal.

Flannigan-Fowles has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the 49ers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

This past season, Flannigan-Fowles played in 16 games, including one start in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals. While appearing on 16 percent of defensive snaps, he recorded 19 total tackles and four tackles for a loss.

Flannigan-Fowles will help the 49ers fill void left by Dre Greenlaw, who is rehabbing following Achilles surgery.

The 49ers also are showing strong interest in free-agent linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

