Source: Conley, 49ers working toward one-year contract agreement

The 49ers appear to be adding depth to their top-heavy wide receivers room.

San Francisco is working toward an agreement with wide receiver Chris Conley on a one-year contract, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

The 49ers are working toward an agreement to bring back veteran WR Chris Conley on a one-year contract, according to a source. Conley, 31, made some big postseason plays for S.F. on offense and special teams. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 15, 2024

Conley was active for eight games as a wide receiver and special teams gunner in 2023, recording three receptions for 69 receiving yards through the air in the regular season.

The 31-year-old made big plays for San Francisco in the playoffs, recording 17-yard and 18-yard chain-moving receptions in the NFC divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If a contract with the 49ers is finalized, Conley would return to a top-heavy wide receivers room featuring Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, with No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings' status still up in the air after the team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent.

