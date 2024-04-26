Lynch reveals 49ers ‘didn't entertain' Aiyuk or Deebo trade Friday

SANTA CLARA — With all the external chatter over the past several weeks, teams around the NFL knew the 49ers were open for business.

On Friday, they closed shop.

There was rampant speculation about wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel being available in a trade for the right price. And while multiple teams talked to the 49ers, an offer that made general manager John Lynch seriously consider trading away either of his top receivers never was presented.

Instead of subtracting from their receiver group, the 49ers made a significant addition to their depth chart. Yet the selection of Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick Thursday night seemed to only add to the national narrative that the 49ers could make a deal Friday.

"We didn't entertain any of that today," Lynch said at the conclusion of the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft. "We’re happy with our wide receiver group. Actually, more than happy, we're really thrilled with it. And thrilled to have added Ricky to that group to even make it stronger."

Aiyuk, Samuel, Pearsall and Jauan Jennings appear solid as the 49ers’ top four wide receivers.

Aiyuk and the 49ers remain in negotiations toward a multiyear contract extension. He's under contract this season at $14.1 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

Jennings has yet to sign his restricted free agent tender, but the 49ers have plans to approach him about an extension this offseason, too.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he felt it was unlikely the 49ers would trade one of their top players during the draft. After all, any team interested in acquiring Samuel or Aiyuk would have to pay a steep price.

"We love those guys," Shanahan said Friday. "We thought they’d be on our team yesterday and still do."

The 49ers' philosophy is to never turn down a call if a team is serious about making a trade. But they never received an offer strong enough for them to consider parting ways with Samuel or Aiyuk.

"We always listen to everybody," Shanahan said. "That doesn’t change: yesterday, today, tomorrow, ever."

The NFL Draft concludes Saturday with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seven rounds. The 49ers have six scheduled picks in those rounds after they selected Pearsall, Florida State cornerback Renardo Green (second round) and Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (third round).

