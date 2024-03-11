Report: Vikings expected to sign Darnold to one-year, $10M contract

The 49ers will have a new backup quarterback next season with Sam Darnold reportedly on his way out.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday night, citing sources.

A new QB in Minnesota: The #Vikings are expected to sign #49ers QB Sam Darnold, per me and @TomPelissero.



Darnold gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, sources say, and joins former teammate Josh McCown, who is Minnesota’s new QB coach.



Kirk Cousins out, Darnold in. pic.twitter.com/QzrZDJ1Sdq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Darnold spent one season with the 49ers as backup to quarterback Brock Purdy, completing 28 of 46 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in 10 game appearances. Darnold made only one start for the 49ers in the Week 18 season finale, with the former first-round draft pick completing 16 of 26 passes for 189 yards, with one touchdown pass.

Darnold beat out No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance for San Francisco's No. 2 QB spot last summer after signing with San Francisco to boost his value. And now, it appears he'll take over under center for a Minnesota squad that just lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in NFL free agency, with Darnold reportedly set to earn the second-highest average annual pay of his career.

The 49ers' quarterbacks room now consists of Purdy and veteran signal-caller Brandon Allen, whom San Francisco signed to a one-year contract extension Monday. How San Francisco will fill up the other seats in the room remains to be seen.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast