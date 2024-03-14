Report: Former 49ers WR McCloud to sign Falcons contract

The 49ers are losing an important piece to their special teams unit.

Wide receiver/return man Ray-Ray McCloud is signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, citing a source

The deal for @RMIII_34 was negotiated by agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA pic.twitter.com/GDDfEd62AY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024

McCloud has been San Francisco's primary punt and kick-off returner for the past two seasons, and now will team up with new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and an up-and-coming Atlanta offense that already features wide receivers Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore and pass-catching running back Bijan Robinson.

The 27-year-old averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 22.6 yards per kick return to go along with 26 receptions for 378 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air as well as seven rushing attempts, 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in two seasons with the 49ers.

McCloud quickly became a 49ers fan-favorite as a reliable return man and for his outgoing personality on and off the field, which he will take with him to Atlanta.

