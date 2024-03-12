49ers agree to two-year, $10M extension with Odum, per agent

The 49ers, looking ahead a season, signed veteran safety and special-teams ace George Odum to a two-year contract extension, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Source confirms the #49ers are bringing back S George Odum on a 2-year deal keeping him through 2026.



Not only is Odum a solid back up safety, he is a core special teams contributor, now locked in. — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) March 12, 2024

Odum is now signed through the 2026 NFL season after originally signing a three-year, $9.5 million contract with the 49ers in March 2022.

He was named second-team All-Pro after his first season with the 49ers, when he registered a career-best 21 tackles on special teams.

Odum opens the 2024 offseason likely as a backup to presumptive starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown. Hufanga is returning from a torn ACL he sustained in Nov 2023.

Odum, 30, missed six games last season with a torn biceps. He returned from surgery and played in all three postseason games.

The 30-year-old safety still tied for the 49ers’ team lead with 10 tackles on special teams with tight end Charlie Woerner.

The 49ers signed Odum to a three-year contract in 2022 after he spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was selected to the All-Pro team in 2020 for his work on special teams. He started seven games at safety for the Colts in 2021.

Odum entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie from Central Arkansas.

