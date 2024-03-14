Report: Former 49ers DT Armstead set to sign Jaguars contract

It appears that Arik Armstead's 49ers tenure has come to an end.

After being officially released by San Francisco on Wednesday, the former 49ers defensive tackle is set to sign a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing sources.

A dark horse emerges: The #Jaguars are closing in on a deal to add a huge presence to their defense, as they are set to sign former #49ers DT Arik Armstead, sources say. pic.twitter.com/YsnBllY6NJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024

Armstead spent nine seasons with the 49ers and was the longest-tenured player before his release on Wednesday.

Now he will help anchor Jacksonville's defensive line.

This story will be updated ...