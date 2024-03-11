QB Allen, 49ers agree to one-year contract extension, per agent

Brandon Allen will stick around the Bay for a little longer.

The veteran quarterback and the 49ers reached an agreement to bring him back for the 2024 season, his agent confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported, citing a source, that the deal is a one-year contract extension. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news Monday.

CONFIRMED: 49ers are bringing back quarterback, Brandon Allan, per his agent, Kyle Strongin. — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) March 11, 2024

Source confirms the #49ers and QB Brandon Allen have reached agreement on a one-year contract extension, as @RapSheet first reported.



Allen was the No. 3 last season. Right now, Allen and Brock Purdy are the only two QBs under contract to SF for the 2024 season. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) March 11, 2024

Allen, who previously served as Joe Burrow's backup with the Cincinnati Bengals, signed a one-year contract worth $1.1 million with San Francisco last April, a deal that included $200,000 in guaranteed money.

He spent the summer competing alongside Trey Lance and Sam Darnold for a spot on the roster to back up starter Brock Purdy before being named the third option after Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 31-year-old didn't appear in any games with the 49ers during the 2023 NFL season. In four seasons with the Bengals, he started nine of the 15 games in which he appeared.

Allen isn't a lock as San Francisco's No. 2 option at quarterback, but with Darnold's future unclear at this time, the 49ers at the very least value his presence enough for an expected spot on the 53-man roster for 2024.

