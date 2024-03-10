Report: 49ers re-signing Ben Bartch to one-year contract

In just over two months with the 49ers during the 2023 NFL season, offensive lineman Ben Bartch appears to have made a good impression.

San Francisco is re-signing Bartch to a one-year contract, The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Sunday, citing a source.

Source: #49ers’ are re-signing G/C Ben Bartch on a one-year deal. He was set to become a free agent later this week. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 11, 2024

As noted by Barrows, Bartch was set to hit NFL free agency this Wednesday. The offensive guard appeared in five games for the 49ers this past season after San Francisco signed him off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad in November.

Bartch provided the 49ers with more offensive line depth as starters Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford dealt with injuries. In Weeks 13 through 17 with San Francisco, Bartch was on the field for 28 offensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

The Jaguars selected Bartch in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he made waves during that year's scouting combine for his wild smoothie recipe.

Never forget when Ben Bartch made the smoothie that helped him gain 60 pounds at the Combine 😳😳 @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/79nVGqFd8Y — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 25, 2020

The reported Bartch contract isn't the only move the 49ers have made in recent days. San Francisco also signed right tackle Colton McKivitz to a one-year, $7 million contract extension through the 2025 NFL season, his agency announced Friday.

With Bartch reportedly returning to the 49ers for another season, it appears as if his interesting smoothies still are working for him.

