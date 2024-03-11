Report: Gross-Matos, 49ers agree to two-year, $18M contract

The 49ers reportedly have added more talent to their defensive line.

San Francisco and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos have agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source.

More edge help: The #49ers are signing #Panthers FA DE Yetur Gross-Matos to a 2-year deal worth $18M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The reported deal comes after the 49ers already reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with edge rusher Leonard Floyd earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Gross-Matos registered 4.5 sacks in 16 games (six starts) with the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season. In 55 career games (32 starts), he has tallied 13 sacks and 142 tackles since the Panthers drafted him No. 38 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated ...

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast