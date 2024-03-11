Trending
Breaking News

Report: Gross-Matos, 49ers agree to two-year, $18M contract

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers reportedly have added more talent to their defensive line.

San Francisco and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos have agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The reported deal comes after the 49ers already reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with edge rusher Leonard Floyd earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Gross-Matos registered 4.5 sacks in 16 games (six starts) with the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season. In 55 career games (32 starts), he has tallied 13 sacks and 142 tackles since the Panthers drafted him No. 38 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated ...

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

San Francisco 49ers

NFL Free Agency

49ers need Latu, Willis to step up in Woerner's absence

NFL Free Agency

What 49ers placing second-round tender on Jennings means for receiver

This article tagged under:

Breaking News
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us