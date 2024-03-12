Report: Former 49ers DE Ferrell expected to sign with Commanders

As the 49ers make adjustments to their defensive line for the 2024 NFL season, they are parting ways with a former first-round pick.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini reported Tuesday, citing sources.

2019 first round pick Clelin Ferrell is expected to sign with the Commanders, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ferrell signed with San Francisco for the 2023 season after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in 2019 with the No. 4 overall pick.

This story will be updated.