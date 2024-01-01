-
ESPN writer argues Pro Bowl snub Aiyuk should replace Rams' Nacua
An ESPN writer believes 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk should’ve made the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games over the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua.Share
Monk leads Kings to win in double-OT ‘dogfight' vs. Magic
Malik Monk helped the Kings secure a double-overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.Share
Monk credits team effort in Kings' 138-135 double-OT win vs. Magic
Malik Monk speaks with Kings Postgame Live crew following his 37-point performance from the bench in the Kings’ 138-135 2OT win vs. Orlando Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.Share
Why Greenlaw's Pro Bowl snub ‘hurts' 49ers teammate Warner
Fred Warner believes his 49ers teammate Dre Greenlaw is deserving of an NFL Pro Bowl nod.Share
CMC humbly credits 49ers teammates as NFL rushing title looms
Christian McCaffrey believes his looming NFL rushing title belongs to the entire 49ers team.Share
CMC emphatically declares his ‘love' for 49ers' unique locker room
Christian McCaffrey recently explained why the 2023 49ers are so special.Share
5 players who deserve to be first-time NBA All-Stars
Drew Dinsick, host of the “Bet the EDGE” podcast, explains why these five players are deserving of their first All-Star Game appearance.Share
Shanahan lays out Week 18 plan for regular-season finale vs. Rams
Kyle Shanahan speaks to reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles RamsShare
Shanahan states 49ers QB Purdy will sit vs. Rams; Darnold to start
Kyle Shanahan confirmed Brock Purdy will sit out the 49ers’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.Share
3 NBA storylines to follow in 2024
From emerging young guards to teams looking to make big swings in trade, here are three storylines Drew Dinsick, host of the “Bet the EDGE” podcast, is most excited to follow in 2024.Share
How 49ers QB Purdy again can match idol Marino in NFL record book
Brock Purdy can beat another one of his idol’s NFL records in the 49ers’ regular-season finale.Share
Rams to start Wentz at QB for season finale vs. 49ers
Carson Wentz will start for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 18 regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday.Share
Warner lauds ‘leader' Purdy for bounce-back game vs. Commanders
Fred Warner admired Brock Purdy’s return to excellence after the 49ers’ win over the Washington Commanders.Share
What Deebo hilariously told Rams RB about chasing CMC for NFL rushing title
Deebo Samuel hilariously had Christian McCafrey’s back when talking to Kyren Williams and Kay Adams about the NFL rushing title.Share
Juice appreciates Deebo supporting wife's Purdy vest creation
Kyle Juszczyk was thrilled to see his wife Kristen’s “Brock Purdy” vest proudly worn and supported by Deebo Samuel.Share
Steph pushes through storm to lead imperative Warriors win vs. Magic
When the Warriors needed a big performance from Steph Curry, he delivered Tuesday night, propelling them to a stabilizing win over the Magic.Share