49ers training camp takeaways: New kickoff rule opens door for Deebo

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers gave many of their front-line players a day of rest on the Day 3 of training camp.

The list of starters sitting out the day of work included defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, cornerback Charvarius Ward, center Jake Brendel and defensive back Maliek Collins.

The 49ers have another practice Saturday morning, as those players are set to return to the field.

Following a mandatory day off Sunday, the team is scheduled to have their first padded practice of the summer on Monday.

Here are five takeaways from the 49ers’ practice on Friday:

Deebo volunteers for kick-return chores

The NFL’s new kickoff rule -- which the 49ers were the only team to vote against -- is designed to cut back on touchbacks and risk of injuries.

Deebo Samuel was among the players back deep as the 49ers went through their first session of working under the new kickoff guidelines. He believes the rule plays into his hands because of his ability to beat one-on-one tackle attempts.

“Looking at it, it’s kind of weird,” Samuel said. “We have a real big advantage. If you make one guy miss, it’s you and the kicker. And nine times out of 10, the kicker is not making tackles.”

Under the new rule, 10 players on the kicking team line up at the opposition’s 40-yard line, while at least nine players on the receiving team must line up 5 to 10 yards away from those on the coverage unit. Those players on both sides cannot move until the ball hits the ground or touches a return man inside the 20-yard line.

In the past, the 49ers have used Samuel on kick returns whenever they needed a spark in a big game. Samuel believes he could be a game-changer as on kick returns from the beginning of the season.

“I wouldn’t mind doing it from the get-go,” Samuel said. “I’m a team-first player, so if Kyle (Shanahan) was saying, ‘Hey, man, we don’t want you to do it full-time, just use you whenever we really need it.’ I’m fine with that. But if he wants to use me full-time, I’m up for that as well.”

Brown solidifies starting spot

One season after being the team’s top draft pick, safety Ji’Ayir Brown has worked himself into being a player the 49ers are counting upon to produce in a big way.

Brown made the play of the day on Friday.

Quarterback Brock Purdy tried a deep shot for Samuel down the left sideline. Brown ranged far over to make a leaping interception 35 yards down the field.

“I'm pumped about Ji’Ayir,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I thought he finished the year great last year. He's had a hell of an offseason. He's around here all the time. The guy lives football and I’m pumped for him to go through this camp.”

Brown showed a penchant for making plays last season. He came up with a game-clinching interception of Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 11. Brown entered the game in place of Talanoa Hufanga, who sustained a torn ACL earlier in the game.

Brown also registered an interception of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers traded up to select Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The club did not have picks in the first or second rounds due to earlier trades to acquire Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey.

The competition for QB2

Purdy is locked in as the 49ers’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, so the only competition is for the spot behind him.

Veteran Josh Dobbs opened training camp with an edge over Brandon Allen based on the one-year contracts they signed in the offseason.

But the eyeball test suggests that Allen is right there with Dobbs — if he hasn’t overtaken him.

Dobbs has not been as consistent with his accuracy. On Friday, he missed rookie running back Cody Schrader by several feet on a swing pass after deciding against throwing to his primary receiver down the field.

Through the first two practices, Dobbs was responsible for the only two interceptions. Rookie safety Malik Mustapha and second-year cornerback Darrell Luter picked off Dobbs.

Obviously, that does not tell the whole story. After all, one of the big talking points during camp a year ago was the number of interceptions Purdy threw during practices.

There’s no denying Allen has looked sharp, though. This is his second training camp with the 49ers. Moreover, he came to the 49ers with some history in a similar system. He spent his three previous seasons in Zac Taylor’s offense with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen might be the underdog in the battle for No. 2 because the 49ers are paying him less than Dobbs. Allen signed a deal for $1.54 million that includes $400,000 in guaranteed money, while all of Dobbs’ $2.23 million contract is fully guaranteed.

It’s on at right guard

Spencer Burford was the 49ers’ starting right guard for most of the season until veteran Jon Feliciano replaced him.

Those two have competition from a rookie this summer in training camp.

“It’s going to be interesting to see because there are three good players, all with different things they do well and different dynamics to the whole thing,” 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster said.

The 49ers invested a third-round draft pick in Kansas State offensive lineman Dominick Puni. He took the first-team reps during practice Friday, as the 49ers rested Feliciano and Burford.

“Even if Puni is the best player, do you want him out there opening day, Monday Night Football against the Jets?” Foerster said. “If he’s the best player, you do, but those are bright lights.”

Burford’s second NFL season ended on a sour note when he made a mental mistake in pass protection that led to Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones going unblocked on a key play in overtime.

"It's my fault. I prepare him to play."



Feliciano, 32, is a veteran whom the club is concerned about overworking too early in the season. Foerster suggested it might not be wise for Feliciano to be the full-time starter from the first week of the season if they expect him to be strong late into the year.

“It’s kind of a fluid situation right now and that’s good to have,” Foerster said. “Unfortunately, there’s not as much time to develop guys and have a competition, but I think it’s good.”

Williams’ fines reach $150,000

The 49ers are moving forward with training camp without left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Williams continues his holdout as he seeks a new contract. He is likely looking for an adjustment of his contract to include guaranteed money as well as moving him up to the top-paid offensive lineman in the game.

Currently, Williams ranks fifth in average pay per season at $23.01 million. He is set to make $20.8 million this season, but three days of mandatory fines have knocked $150,000 from his pay.

Detroit right tackle Penei Sewell is the highest-paid lineman in the league at $28 million per season, followed by Minnesota’s Christian Darrisaw ($26 million), Houston’s Laremy Tunsil ($25 million) and the New York Giants’ Andrew Thomas ($23.5 million).

Aiyuk continues his “hold in,” as he reported to camp on time but refuses to practice until his contract situation is resolved. He is signed through this season on a deal set to pay him $14.124 million this season.

Aiyuk is looking for a deal that pays him at the going rate for a top receiver — estimated at approximately twice the value of his scheduled salary for the season.

