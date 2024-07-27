49ers star Fred Warner discusses Mexican heritage, fatherhood

Training camp is in full swing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans on Friday looked on at team headquarters as the 49ers begin their quest to get back to the Super Bowl.

A key player this season is once again linebacker Fred Warner, who joined NBC Bay Area in a special interview for an upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month special.

Warner talked about the pride has in being Black, Panamanian, and Mexican. The NFL all-pro also talked about how much his 4-month-old child has changed his life.

The full interview with Warner will air during Hispanic Heritage Month.