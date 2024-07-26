Why Draymond doesn't see Warriors as ‘championship team on paper'

With the loss of franchise icon Klay Thompson this offseason, there is a lot of unknown about the future of the Warriors organization.

Golden State is trying to balance and take advantage of Steph Curry's remaining years while setting up the youngsters for sustained long-term success. But their ultimate goal, of course, is to win championships.

As of now, one of the biggest leaders on the team doesn't believe they're there just yet.

"I like the additions we made," Draymond Green said on the "Club 520 Podcast." "I'm not going to get ahead of myself and say we're a championship team. In 2022, it all came together for us -- and I thought we were losing the first round. And it all came together for us.

"So I would never count us out, but I also don't think many of these teams outside of the Boston Celtics are championship teams, either."

With the emotional loss of Thompson, who spent his entire 13-year NBA career in the Bay with the Warriors, Golden State acquired Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in a six-team sign-and-trade deal. The Warriors also signed De'Anthony Melton to a one-year contract.

Above all else, though, Green knows any team with Steph Curry never truly can be counted out. But the Warriors veteran forward is most excited about the ascension of a pair of Warriors wings during the 2024-25 season.

"I think a lot of people forget we still have [Andrew Wiggins] on this team," Green said. "Wiggs had a tough year last year, which we all have. But going through the stuff that he was going through, I'm not sure I'd be playing. And it ain't nobody's business what he's going through. Tough dude for continuing to go through that season. So I think we'll get Wiggs from 2022 back this year.

"And then also, who I'm more excited about than even my own game is Jonathan Kuminga. I think he's about to take that next step to put himself on the cusp of being an All-Star. So with that being said, I think we got a good mix of vets and experience and young guys -- and that could come together. And by the way, we got Steph Curry. We could win a championship at any time because he's that good.

"But it's not a championship team on paper, and it's not a championship team starting the season. But it is a team that can grow into being a championship contender. And that's all you can ask for."

Of course, a lot can change from now until the start of the new season, and even more into April.

And while the Warriors are used to being counted out or doubted by outsiders, this might be the first time they will have to prove one of their own wrong.

