Steph humbled by Olympics experience, motivated to win gold medal

Steph Curry knows that the one piece of hardware missing from his trophy case is an Olympic gold medal, and the Warriors superstar is hoping to fix that over the next two weeks in Paris, France.

Curry partook in the 2024 Opening Ceremony on Friday in Paris, and he spoke to NBC's Maria Taylor during the event on the River Seine about participating in his first Olympics at 36 years old.

"It is a wild experience for sure," Curry told Taylor while standing next to Team USA Women's Basketball star A'ja Wilson. "I've watched this plenty of times. I watch the women dominate or watch the men dominate and to be here and experience it for myself. Like I'm a true fan out here. Like no matter what you experience in your career, there's something very humbling and the gratitude flows when you know you're an Olympic athlete being on this boat with the rest of the 590-whatever-plus American athletes. So I'm excited to be here."

Curry and Team USA Men's Basketball are the favorites to win gold, but it won't be cake walk, and they know it.

The challenge of beating all the other contenders gets Curry's competitive juices flowing.

"We're motivated," Curry told Taylor. "We understand that they say the gap was closed and there's a lot of talent, a lot of NBA guys that we play against that are representing their country. So we know it's not going to be an easy task, but we're all here ready to compete. Bring our egos and put our egos to the side at the same time and bring back gold, however we get there. Excited for the challenge. I think we're pretty motivated to get it done."

Team USA, with Curry entrenched in coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup, begins its quest for gold against Serbia in Group C action on Sunday.

