49ers O-line coach takes blame for Burford's Super Bowl blunder

SANTA CLARA — Right guard Spencer Burford was particular inconsolable following the 49ers’ devastating Super Bowl LVIII defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Burford admitted to a blunder in overtime that left Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones unblocked on a critical third-down play. Jones pressured quarterback Brock Purdy into an incomplete pass. With better pass protection, Purdy could have easily hit Jauan Jennings for a first down or Brandon Aiyuk for a potential touchdown.

The 49ers settled for a short field goal, leaving the door open for Patrick Mahomes to march his team down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

“He (Burford) makes that mistake, and I struggle with it,” 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster said Friday.

“It’s my fault. I prepare them to play. It’s my job to get him to do it. It’s my fault. He didn’t have it down.

“(Aaron) Banks missed a similar thing early in the game. Nobody talks about that one. It was a pressure and (Purdy) got the ball out.”

Burford played the final 41 snaps at right guard after starter Jon Feliciano left midway through the Super Bowl due to a pectoral injury.

Afterward, Burford owned up to his mental mistake.

“It’s been kind of weighing on me, of course, because of everything that everybody put into it,” Burford said. “I’m mad at the fact that we lost, don’t get me wrong. But it’s the extra.

“You think about them and it hurts you a little more. It means a little bit more. You got the whole organization, dynasty, you know what I’m saying? It’s a lot, but it’s only going to make you better.”

Burford opened last season as the starter, and this summer, he is competing with Feliciano and rookie Dominick Puni the starting role.

Foerster takes his share of responsibility because he is the man ultimately responsible for teaching his players their assignments.

“It wasn’t covered good enough,” Foerster said. “Or if it was, they didn’t get it. Because if they don’t get it, I can’t just say, ‘Their fault, not mine.’ Heck no, man. I’m responsible for those knuckleheads.

“If those knuckleheads don’t do it right, I’m the knucklehead. I’m the guy who’s not doing the job right.”

Foerster said he and Burford had deep conversations after the game. And the longtime assistant coach showed fresh emotion as he relived that topic nearly six months later.

“I can promise you, as much as it weighs on me, it weighs on him more because he’s the one with the bright light on him," Foerster said.

