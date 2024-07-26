What ESPN projects 49ers QB Purdy could land with looming extension

Brock Purdy could become a very, very, very, very rich man in the near future.

Emphasis on "very."

The 49ers quarterback, after an NFL MVP-caliber 2023 season, is eligible to sign a contract extension as soon as 2025 and certainly will break the bank if he continues to play at a high level in 2024.

So what might Purdy's looming contract extension look like? ESPN's Bill Barnwell went in-depth on the third-year signal caller in his latest column and projected how much money Purdy could make next offseason.

What would Purdy's contract extension look like?

"Probably larger than you think or 49ers fans care to imagine," Barnwell wrote. "Right now, the top of the market for a quarterback coming off his third season is the five-year, $275 million deal signed by Jacksonville's Lawrence in June. Purdy has been a more productive and successful player than Lawrence, even if he doesn't have the same draft pedigree as the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.

"... If he continues this level of play, my best estimate is that a Purdy deal would come in around five years and $325 million, for an average of $65 million per season. It's always possible the quarterback could take some semblance of a reduced salary to try to make life easier for his team, but after making just $2.6 million over the first three years of his existing deal, I'm not sure why he would be willing to cut the 49ers any slack."

Come again? How much?

Yes, Purdy -- formerly known as "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected him with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- could sign perhaps the largest contract in league history. What a concept.

Barnwell goes on to explain that the NFL's salary cap is expected to rise yet again next offseason, possibly by the recent average of 12 percent, which would raise the salary cap from $255.4 million to $286 million, giving San Francisco even more financial flexibility.

Which they will need every bit of if they are set to pay Purdy $65 million per season.

