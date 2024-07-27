Giants notes: Winn to have season-ending right elbow surgery

SAN FRANCISCO – Plagued all season by a rash of injuries to their starting rotation, the Giants’ pitching miseries took another turn Friday when the team announced that right-hander Keaton Winn will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow next week.

Winn has been out since early July due to elbow inflammation. He began doing some light throwing but was shut down earlier this week after experiencing some additional pain in his pitching elbow.

“It’s been frustrating for him,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said Friday at Oracle Park prior to San Francisco's game against the Colorado Rockies. “He’s never really felt great through this whole process. We shut him down for a little bit, got throwing again, so obviously it’s come to the point where he needs to get that done.”

Winn (3-8, 7.16 ERA) has had mixed results in his second season with the Giants.

The 27-year-old lost his first three starts, bounced back to win his next three then fell back into a funk with losses in five of his last six outings.

Winn will undergo ulnar nerve transposition surgery on Monday in Los Angeles.

The Giants also announced medical updates on several other players:

- Right-hander Alex Cobb, who has yet to pitch this season as he recovers from offseason left hip surgery, is scheduled to make a rehab start with Single-A San Jose Friday night.

“If all goes well today, he probably pitches the second game against Oakland (on Wednesday),” Melvin said.

-Center fielder Jung Hoo Lee (left shoulder surgery) is continuing to rehab, and all signs point to him being fully healed in time for next season.

“(He’s) on the verge of starting to play catch and everything,” Melvin said. “I think it’s going along pretty well. It’s tough when we’re on the road, you don’t get to catch up with him while he’s doing all the rehab and so forth. But everything I’ve been told is he’s gonna be on time for a full spring training next year.”

-Right-hander Jordan Hicks will make what likely is his final start of the 2024 season Sunday in the series finale against Colorado. With some of San Francisco’s injured starters beginning to work their way back onto the roster, Hicks, a reliever for most of his career, probably is headed back to the bullpen.

- Thairo Estrada (left wrist sprain) was placed on the 10-day IL. Estrada aggravated his sore wrist last week.

-Right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck threw a bullpen session Friday and will begin throwing live batting practice next week.

-First baseman/designated hitter Wilmer Flores (right knee tendonitis) will be re-evaluated by team doctors over the weekend.