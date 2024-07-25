Steph excited by VP Kamala Harris' impending presidential bid

Warriors star Steph Curry is in Paris, France, focused on trying to win his first career Olympic gold medal.

But Curry still is aware of major political news back in the US, with current Vice President Kamala Harris, a Bay Area native and lifelong Warriors fan, working towards becoming the Democratic presidential nominee for November's general election after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid last weekend.

While meeting with the media in Paris, Curry was asked about Vice President Harris seeking the nomination.

"Very interesting time for our country for sure," Curry told reporters. "And the fact that President Biden gave that endorsement and Vice President Harris is trying to bring her energy to this campaign. And hopefully, if she's on the ticket [and] winning the election, it's a big, big deal to say the least since she represents the Bay Area. She's been a big supporter of [the Warriors]. So I want to give that energy right back to her.

"Just excited knowing obviously we're representing our country here and this is a very monumental next couple of months for our country and the direction that we're headed. So hopefully this is a great way to do our part to continue unifying the country with how we and sports brings a lot of people together. And for her in this moment, knowing what's ahead, it's all about positive energy and optimism knowing how divided our country is right now. So, just excited for the journey ahead for her."

Curry has long used his platform to wade into politics, attempting to use his voice to push for change, and his latest comments are no different.

Vice President Harris has received Curry's support in the past, as he and his wife Ayesha endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in the 2020 Presidential election.

After the Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship, the team visited President Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House, while also gifting them customized jerseys.

Earlier this July, while Curry and Team USA were training in Las Vegas, Vice President Harris stopped by one of their practices to meet with the players.

Curry has a singular focus at the moment, but when he returns home from Paris, he might lend his voice to helping Vice President Harris achieve her goal.

