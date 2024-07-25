KD loved Steph's great one-liner about Team USA's Olympics opponents

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are teammates again while playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and they are reminding everyone of their bond.

As Team USA prepares for its group-play opening game against Serbia on Sunday morning, Curry and Durant met with media in Paris, and their chemistry was on full display.

While talking about the teams they will face over the next two weeks, Curry was asked who he is looking forward to facing.

"Whoever's in the gold medal game," Curry said, drawing laughs from the media.

"Great answer," Durant responded, garnering even more laughs.

Curry and Durant played together for three seasons with the Warriors, winning two NBA championships together and coming close to three-peat before injuries derailed that goal.

Even though Durant, who currently is recovering from a calf injury, left the Warriors after the 2018-19 season, he and Curry still remain close.

Now the former Warriors teammates are trying to guide Team USA to an Olympic gold medal, which would be Curry's first and Durant's fourth consecutive.

Curry doesn't matter who Team USA might play in a potential gold medal game, as long as they get there.

