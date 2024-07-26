Steph, KD purposely mum on advice to Celtics players seeking repeat

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant know a thing or two about winning back-to-back NBA championships.

And they have no intention of sharing their secrets with their Team USA teammates who play for the defending champion Boston Celtics.

Curry and Durant, in speaking to reporters on Wednesday before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, were asked about being teammates with Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White and if the Boston trio ever discusses its recent title with the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Not at all," Durant said matter-of-factly.

"It would be wild if [Tatum] every time he walked in just like 'the champ is here!' he announced himself," Curry explained. "That would be wild behavior."

"We've got champs on the team, they're just the most recent ones," Durant added. "But you can see their chemistry pretty easily, those three are team players and they respect the game so they're not coming in bragging or anything like that. But you respect what they've done."

Curry and Durant won back-to-back titles together on the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and have zero intention of helping their current Celtics teammates accomplish a similar feat in the 2024-25 season.

"I wouldn't give them any advice, to be honest," Durant said. "None."

"Straight up," Curry added.

"They have a great team, so I'm sure they're already thinking about what it's like to repeat, but it's tough to do in our league but we'll see what happens," Durant concluded.

Given that Curry's Warriors and Durant's Phoenix Suns still have championship aspirations of their own next season, that probably is a wise decision.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast