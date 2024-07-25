CMC details Mason's evolution into ‘complete' running back

SANTA CLARA -- Following Christian McCaffrey's heavy work load during the 2023 NFL season, could Jordan Mason be in line for a substantial portion of the 49ers' rushing attempts in an effort to keep the All-Pro fresh?

Mason, entering his third NFL season, has flashed early and often to begin training camp, displaying a well-rounded skill set beyond just toting the rock.

The 25-year-old has looked dynamic as both a runner and a reciever in the early stages of camp, with McCaffrey taking notice of Mason's progression during his time in the league.

"He's [Mason] improved so much [since] the first time I've met him," McCaffrey said after Thursday's practice. "Just the way he is in the meetings, the way he is out at practice, I think our whole running back room has such a good good energy to it right now."

McCaffrey further explained how San Francisco's running back room collectively make each other better, detailing how that competitive atmosphere makes it an enjoyable group to be a part of.

"You know, we're all pushing each other, making each other better, but also being there for each other and it's a really fun room to be a part of, because you know, you want to talk about guys forcing you to be at your best, every single one of those guys right now are doing just that and makes it makes it fun to be a part of."

Mason regularly came in to put the final touches on 49ers victories last season, earning the endearing nickname of "Mariano Rivera" from McCaffrey, an homage to the legendary Yankees closer and a nod to the powerful back's ability to finish games with his physical downhill running style.

This year, however, McCaffrey sees Mason as a more complete player, citing the third-year back's ability to consistently perform at a level he's always been capable of.

"Yeah, man, I think he looks way more complete than he has been," McCaffrey said. "He's always been able to do it, it's just being consistent with it. And I think, you see now he's making things happen in the pass game and the run game that are just consistent with it.



"So, yeah, I think he can pitch every inning now."

Mason has provided an excellent relief option in his two years with the 49ers, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 83 career attempts. But based on McCaffrey's evaluation, Mason might soon be bumped from a bullpen spot into a more prominent role within San Francisco's star studded offense.

Mason recorded 40 rushing attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns during the 2023 season, averaging an efficient 5.2 yards per carry every time he ran the ball.

Despite the highly efficient rushing production, Mason's receiving impact was nowhere near as significant in 2023, receiving only four targets that resulted in three catches for 31 yards during the regular season.

As Mason looks to take the next step, proving to be a reliable option in the backfield on passing downs is paramount. Being reliable in pass-protection will be a must, as keeping quarterback Brock Purdy upright supercedes any value as a receiving threat. The same goes for keeping McCaffrey fresh. If Mason is able to allow that to happen while providing a decent floor of production, anything beyond simply becomes a bonus.

McCaffrey's importance to the 49ers' offense can't be understated. Despite the weapons around him, McCaffrey still is the engine, and any path to keeping him fresher during the grueling grind of an NFL season is a win for San Francisco.

Based on McCaffrey's evaluation of Mason, it appears the 49ers have a clear path to establishing a strong one-two punch that can keep San Francisco's offense humming while it's do-it-all back is on the sideline getting a breather.

