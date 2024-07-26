Draymond strayed Warriors from trade because of long-term concerns

Draymond Green has the Warriors' long-term future in mind at all times.

Even if there was a significant move to be made that would benefit him and Golden State's current squad.

The Warriors forward joined former NBA guard Jeff Teague on the latest episode of his "Club 520 Podcast," where he revealed he advised Golden State against making recent trades because he was concerned about how they might impact the organization long-term.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"In doing what we've done, there's still a care for the organization," Green said. "We was just about to make some trades last week and I told them straight up 'Yo, that trade will help me. It'll help me right now in my career these last couple years and Steph [Curry], but I've always spoke to y'all from a place of what's best for this organization. I won't stop now. That's a bad trade, like don't do that trade. I disagree with it, although it's going to help me right now.'"

Green went on to discuss longtime teammate Klay Thompson's departure from the Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks this offseason and how the sign-and-trade deal helped alleviate Golden State's financial situation.

"And so what Klay [Thompson] just did -- and nobody will give him credit for it -- what Klay just did is relieve this organization of the financial hardships that the organization was starting to face," Green added. "You still do it for the organization, but nobody will say that."

What trade were the Warriors about to make?

Reading the tea leaves, a player who would help the Warriors win now but would cost a lot in future assets either financially or in terms of young players and draft picks could be Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine or maybe New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Perhaps were the Warriors close to acquiring one of those players?

We might never know, but if there is a move that Green believes would hurt Golden State's future, there is no doubt he will use his organizational clout to advise general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. against it.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast