Sharks injury report: Couture's return timeline still unclear

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

DETROIT – “Well, that’s the way it goes. One in, one out.”

That’s Rick Blaine’s line from “Casablanca," when bemoaning, over a glass of bourbon, the end of one life crisis, and the sudden beginning of another.

That could well be Sharks coach David Quinn, over a can of Bud Light, on the back-and-forth between the team’s roster and injured reserve.

In just the past couple weeks, Alexander Barabanov, Filip Zadina, Matt Benning, and Jan Rutta have come off injured reserve. In the same time, Rutta, Luke Kunin, Ty Emberson, and Ryan Carpenter have gone on IR.

Here’s the latest on Logan Couture, Emberson, Carpenter, Kunin, and Benning’s injuries.

LOGAN COUTURE

The star centerman has missed the entire season with a lower-body injury. He’s been on-and-off with skating and had been on a multi-week break.

Couture has hit the ice again, according to Quinn. But…

“When I say skating, I’m talking 15 minutes,” he said. “Just getting going again.”

There’s still no timeline for the Sharks captain’s return.

