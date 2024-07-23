Pavelski recalls Sharks, NHL memories in emotional retirement letter

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Joe Pavelski said goodbye on Monday.

Pavelski already had made it known that he was retiring after the Dallas Stars were beat by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals in June.

The 40-year-old released a statement via the Stars:

Joe Pavelski's full retirement letter: pic.twitter.com/aAcXKeJb1B — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 22, 2024

Of course, as much as Pavelski meant to Dallas fans, he means every bit of that, and more, to Sharks fans.

San Jose selected him in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft, and he became one of the most beloved players in franchise history, captaining the team to their first Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

So, Pavelski couldn’t say goodbye without talking about his time with the Sharks, which ended in 2019 when he signed with the Stars.

