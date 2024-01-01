Live updates: Biles and Chiles medal in gymnastics finale, Lyles keeps momentum in men's 200m

-
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles explain why they bowed to Rebeca Andrade on the podium
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles explain why they bowed to Rebeca Andrade on the podium. "It was just the right thing to do," Biles said when a journalist asked her in a press conference.
HIGHLIGHT: Valarie Allman wins back-to-back Olympic discus gold medals
Valarie Allman successfully defended her Olympic discus title, becoming the first American woman to win back-to-back Olympic discus gold medals.
Gabby Thomas feels ‘confident' and ‘in control' about 200m final
2020 Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas spoke after securing a place in the Paris Olympics 200m final. "I'm trusting myself, I'm trusting my team."
‘It was an odd beam final': Simone Biles explains why it felt so weird
Simone Biles explains why the gymnasts thought the beam final was awkward.
‘Today has been absolutely wild': Biles and Chiles on final day of competition
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles discuss the final day of gymnastic competition at the Paris Olympics.
Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel on emotional moment: ‘I needed a good cry'
Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel discusses emotional moment after placing 13th in the 100m butterfly semifinals on Friday.
Caeleb Dressel speaks about competing in Olympics as a first-time dad
Decorated American swimmer Caeleb Dressel describes what it felt like to compete in the Olympics as a first-time dad.
Ryan recaps his Paris Olympics experience: ‘I'm very proud of how I was able to do this week'
Ryan recaps his Paris Olympics experience: 'I'm very proud of how I was able to do this week'
Simone Biles concludes Paris Olympics with silver on floor
Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.
Team USA swimmer Regan Smith says this is the best part of winning gold
Regan Smith is returning to the United States after winning two gold and 3 silver medals at the Paris Olympics. She says this part of her Olympic journey makes it all the more special.
Kate Douglass recaps her Paris Olympics experience
American Kate Douglass reflected on her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning two gold and two silver medals.
US sailor Hans Hanken on winning first bronze with teammate Ian Barrows: ‘We are kind of like yin and yang'
Americans Hans Hansen and Ian Barrows won a bronze medal in sailing at the 2024 Olympics, snapping a Team USA skid that dated back to Rio.
Gretchen Walsh recaps her first Olympics
U.S. swimmer Gretchen Walsh had a solid first Olympic games, earning two gold medals and two silver medals. Hear the swimmer sum up her experience in Paris.
Team USA medal in women's 3×3 basketball
Team USA's shot at a gold medal in women's 3×3 basketball ended Monday. After a slow start, the team will play for bronze Monday afternoon.
5 things to know about Amit Elor
Here are five things you should know about American wrestler Amit Elor.
Top moments: Team USA gymnastics dominates with 10 medals in 2024 Olympics
Led by Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Stephen Nedoroscik, Team USA won 10 gymnastics medals in the 2024 Olympics. Here's a look at all the best performances.