Sharks re-sign defenseman Thrun to two-year, $2M contract

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks have re-signed Henry Thrun.

The RFA defenseman, 23, was inked to a two-year, $2 million contract ($1 million AAV), San Jose announced Wednesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Henry has been a reliable addition to our defense corps since he joined the organization,” Sharks GM Mike Grier said. “We are encouraged by his development since he came to San Jose and look forward to seeing him continue to grow his game with our club.”

Thrun was acquired at the 2023 NHL trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2024 third-round draft pick. The 6-foot-2 blueliner enjoyed his first full pro season last year, winning the media-voted Sharks Rookie of the Year with three goals and eight assists in 51 games. He also averaged 20 minutes a night, second among San Jose defensemen, behind only Mario Ferraro. He was sixth among all NHL rookie defensemen in ATOI.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast