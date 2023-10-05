Couture ‘long shot' to play in Sharks' 2023-24 season opener

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn insists that captain Logan Couture is feeling better.

And maybe that is the case, but more than two weeks into training camp, Couture still hasn’t skated after sustaining an offseason lower-body injury.

The Sharks' 2023-24 NHL season opener is a week away on Oct. 12 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

“It’s probably a long shot as we stand here today,” Quinn conceded.

However, the Sharks' bench boss wouldn’t go as far as ruling out Couture. He mentioned that Couture could skate as soon as tomorrow and previously stated the captain didn’t need a preseason game to be ready for the regular season.

On the other hand, this isn’t the playoffs, so the emphasis is on getting the Sharks' star as healthy as possible, so he doesn’t re-aggravate the injury. They’re not going to rush him.