Report: Giants' Snell drawing ‘significant' trade interest

A huge piece of the Giants' starting rotation soon could be on the move.

San Francisco has a surplus of starting pitching and with the MLB trade deadline just five days away, it might look to sell off some of its assets.

Veteran left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is drawing "significant" trade interest, The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported in his latest column, citing industry sources.

"The most important contract wrinkle involves left-hander Blake Snell, whom industry sources say is drawing significant trade interest after returning to his 2023 NL Cy Young Award-winning form over his past three starts," Baggarly wrote.

Baggarly believes the Giants are open to moving Snell, but not with the intention of shedding payroll.

"All indications are that the Giants will listen to offers for Snell, who might be the most scouted player in the big leagues when he pitches the front end of a scheduled home doubleheader Saturday against the Colorado Rockies," Baggarly added. "But if the Giants are motivated to move him, it won’t be for financial reasons.

"It’d be to recoup the prospect talent they sacrificed when they surrendered a third-round draft pick to sign him. And it’d be because they surmise there’s a decent chance that he’d opt out after the season, anyway."

After signing a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, Snell got off to a rough start in the first half and landed on the injured list twice with two separate groin injuries.

However, in three starts since returning from the injured list on July 9, Snell has returned to his Cy-Young form. The 31-year-old has allowed just six hits and two earned runs in 18 combined innings pitched.

With his success on the mound, Snell might be pitching his way into a midseason trade.

