Five 49ers to watch in Super Bowl LVIII rematch vs. Chiefs

The 49ers' Week 7 Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday has all of the key ingredients to be a marquee contest, and the game within the game will determine which team leaves Levi’s Stadium with a win.

Both organizations are dealing with injuries at important positions, which keeps the playing field relatively even, but the Chiefs are 5-0, while the 49ers enter the game with a 3-3 record.

While no game is a “must win” until the NFL playoffs, coming out of Sunday’s clash with a victory would propel Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers into the middle of the season with positive momentum. Everyone on the team will need to do their part to pull off a win but there are a few key players who could tip the scales.

Here are five players who could change the game for the 49ers when they host the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday.

Kicker Anders Carlson (and the kickoff coverage unit)

The 26-year-old kicker was signed to the 49ers practice squad after Matthew Wright suffered a shoulder sublexation while making a tackle in San Francisco's Week 6 win in Seattle. Wright had been signed to take over for Jake Moody, who suffered a high ankle sprain while making a tackle the week prior.

Shanahan announced Friday that Wright will go on injured reserve, opening the door for Carlson to join the active roster.

Carlson comes to the 49ers after spending the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers where he was successful on 27 of his 33 field goal attempts and 34 of his 39 extra point attempts. The Auburn product does not have the leg strength that Moody is known for but he will need to do his best to send his kickoffs as deep into the end zone as possible.

The kickoff coverage unit needs to do everything it can to prevent their kicker from needing to make a tackle during a return, which is forcing the 49ers to utilize a third kicker in as many weeks.

Right guard Dominick Puni

The rookie guard has done such an outstanding job from Day 1, that it has earned him not only respect in the locker room but compliments from the best offensive lineman in the game -- left tackle Trent Williams.

On Sunday, Puni faces his toughest challenge yet in Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who has tallied 28 pressures this season, including four quarterback sacks. The rookie guard understands the task ahead but also knows how beneficial it will be.

“It’s a great challenge and I’m excited for it,” Puni told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday. “I know how this could propel me for the rest of the season knowing that [I’ve] already gone against the best. It is kind of like facing [NY Jets defensive lineman] Quinnen Williams in Week 1."

Quarterback Brock Purdy

Purdy always is one of the top 49ers players to watch, but on Sunday, it will be even more compelling to see how the third-year NFL quarterback handles another dynamic defense.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was complimentary of Purdy this week, citing that he “sees no weaknesses” in the quarterback’s play, which likely will inspire Kansas City to scheme up different looks.

"To me the most impressive thing is even if it wasn’t getting it out quick on a blitz, he has a unique way of getting away from it," Spagnuolo said on Thursday. "I just showed a play this morning. He didn’t blink, he didn’t panic at all and he was out of there. He might have gained two yards or got the ball away but that’s a pretty good weapon they have to negate that part of our defense."

"Whenever you have a chance to go against a guy like that on the other sideline, it's always fun."



Purdy has been effective when facing the blitz, which the Chiefs will use to attempt to get pressure and force him to speed up his processing. The 49ers receivers also have had their challenges facing man coverage, which likely will be implemented a fair amount in attempt to give Jones a chance to bring Purdy down.

Linebacker Fred Warner

The All-Pro linebacker has been playing lights-out all season and will face one of the most prolific targets that the Chiefs have in tight end Travis Kelce. With injuries to running back Isiah Pacheco and receivers Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, Kelce has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top target.

The All-Pro tight end’s ability to get open and gain yards after catch has been and issue for the 49ers in the past, particularly in the second half of Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce and Warner know each other well, which will make the battle between the two something to watch.

Warner’s other responsibility on the field will also be to stop Chiefs power back Kareem Hunt from getting past the second level. At 5-foot-10 and 212 pounds, Hunt has already become Kansas City's top rusher in just two contests, registering 41 carries for 171 yards — one touchdown and seven first downs.

Warner’s work clearly is cut out for him.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

The 49ers' 2024 first-round draft pick will make his NFL debut on Sunday after recovering from a gunshot wound sustained in an attempted armed robbery on Aug. 31 in downtown San Francisco.

Pearsall, who was dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries during training camp prior to the incident, finally is healthy and general manager John Lynch noted how the young wide receiver is progressing.

"The guys are pumped."



“He stacked two really good practices here,” Lynch said on his weekly appearance on KNBR. “Can’t say enough about the kid and they way he’s handled this whole deal. There’s a reason why we picked him where we picked him. He’s a really good football player who we believe is going to help this team now and into the future.”

Pearsall also told NBC Sports Bay Area that he has 27 friends and family coming to the Bay Area for Sunday’s game, which indicates that the Florida product will be on the field in the 49ers' Week 7 contest.

