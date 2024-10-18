49ers-Chiefs injury report: Pearsall to make NFL debut after shooting

SANTA CLARA — 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is convinced Ricky Pearsall is ready.

Pearsall is a "full go" and will make his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Shanahan confirmed, just six weeks after the rookie wide receiver was shot in an armed robbery attempt.

Pearsall’s availability becomes particularly important, as No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings is listed as out for the game with a hip injury. Also, starting receiver Deebo Samuel has been bothered with a wrist injury but is cleared to play, as is running back Jordan Mason, who was dealing with a shoulder injury.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"The guys are pumped," Shanahan said about Pearsall. "He's been around the guys for a while now, so it's not like he hasn't been around. But [him] practicing all week, it's been great to see him out there. I think the guys were more happy for him that he could get back and be a part of it.

"He's had a hell of a week, and we're just pumped to get him out there with us."

The 49ers will activate Pearsall from the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday so he will be eligible to play against the Chiefs, and Shanahan said the receiver will play wherever he's needed.

"He's got roles on special teams. He has got roles as a receiver," Shanahan said. "We'll see how the game unfolds, but he’s healthy and ready to go."

The 49ers placed Pearsall on the NFI list on Sept. 2, two days after he was the victim of a shooting during an armed robbery attempt in San Francisco. He was shot through his right chest area, but the bullet, fired from a semiautomatic Glock 23, exited out his back without striking any bones or vital organs.

The 49ers designated Pearsall for return Monday. He went through a short practice that day, followed by full practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in his ramp-up for a return.

"I didn't want to go in him thinking like, 'Man, I’ve got to show everybody this on Day 1, Day 2, because they're waiting because they're trying to put me up right away,’ " Shanahan said Friday. "So, there was no expectation in that way. I just wanted to see him. We hadn't seen him out there in a while, going with the team. And Monday, I didn't even really count, just because it was a walk-through and everything. But Wednesday, he looked great, and Thursday was even better, and today, he's even more comfortable. So, that made the decision pretty easy.”

Pearsall was the 49ers’ first-round pick (No. 31 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the sixth of seven wide receivers selected in the first round, and is seen as a high-level route runner with 4.41-second speed in the 40-yard dash and good hands.

Pearsall posted career bests with 65 receptions for 965 yards last season as a fifth-year senior at Florida.

Pearsall did not appear in any 49ers preseason games because of a left shoulder subluxation. He missed 19 days of training camp with the injury, but he was cleared for full practice the week before the shooting incident.

49ers injury report

OUT

K Matthew Wright (shoulder/back)

K Jake Moody (right ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

CB Darrell Luter (pelvis)

Chiefs injury report

OUT

DE Mike Danna (pectoral)

QUESTIONABLE

JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast