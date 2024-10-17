Super Bowl refs' non-calls rehashed before Sunday's 49ers-Chiefs game

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will have a different officiating crew than Super Bowl LVIII for their Week 7 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, as they also hope for a different result than last season.

Bill Vinovich’s crew worked the Super Bowl, when the 49ers last saw the Chiefs in February, and controversially didn’t make one holding call against Kansas City, which won 25-22 in overtime. In fact, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams received the only offensive line holding call of the game, which didn't sit well with coach Kyle Shanahan.

Per FootballZebras.com, though, referee Alan Eck and his crew will work Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium, while Vinovich and Co. instead will call the Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons contest.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa remembers well that no calls were made in his favor last season, even though penalties were committed.

“Last year, for sure,” Bosa said of the Chiefs’ O-line being guilty of holding. “Last year, they had the top penalized guys in the league. It doesn’t look too bad this year, but we will see.”

The Chiefs’ O-line already has been flagged for nine holding calls through five games this season. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor has two, as does right guard Trey Smith. Center Creed Humphrey has been penalized for holding once.

Rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who already has been demoted to a backup role, is Kansas City’s biggest offender with three holding penalties.

Bosa, who believes NFL crews appear to have different points of emphasis each week, is prepared to do his best Sunday, no matter what. He even mentioned that he doesn’t necessarily feel it when defenders hold him, unless it’s particularly egregious.

Bosa has 35 pressures — including a whopping 14 in the Week 6 win in Seattle — so far this season, but just three quarterback sacks. Not having those sacks to reflect his on-field dominance has frustrated Bosa, but he knows they will come.

“I think just staying the course and continuing to get better, which I think I’ve done,” Bosa said. “And then hopefully that day comes where the stats come, but I think I affected the game a good amount last week, so that’s good for the team.”

