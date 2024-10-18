Shanahan analyzes how Chiefs' offense has evolved with new weapons

Programming note: Watch Greg Papa's full "Game Plan" interview with Kyle Shanahan at 9 p.m. PT Friday on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Just as the Kansas City Chiefs team that beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV was much different from the Chiefs of Super Bowl LVIII, this weekend presents yet another unique challenge for Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco.

On this week's episode of NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan detailed to Greg Papa about how Kansas City's offense has evolved under quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Back in 2019 -- the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory during their current run -- wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a driving force of their offense, consistently connecting with Mahomes for explosive plays downfield.

"Tyreek is one of the most unique players in the league, probably one of the most unique players ever," Shanahan told Papa. "He's the biggest deep threat and the biggest play threat always, but how explosive and how strong Tyreek is, how he's a threat on every route, how he's a threat underneath and can take it across the court for a house call -- I mean, Tyreek is just different. To pair him with someone like Mahomes was extremely hard to deal with.

"So, no one can really match that. Now, they've had a lot of guys in and out of there, but it will never be the same without Tyreek."

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 NFL season, yet the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls since his departure. It's almost as if the Chiefs never needed Hill in the first place.

That being said, a significant key to Kansas City's 5-0 start this season has been rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, who possesses similar blazing speed to Hill.

"Getting the speed in with Worthy -- everyone has talked about him. He is that fast, he can go deep and their quarterback can hit him," Shanahan remarked. "So, you got to honor that at all times."

That deep-play ability somewhat brings the Kansas City offense back to its days with Hill, which constantly presents a vertical threat that stretches defenses. But, as Shanahan explains, the Chiefs' offensive philosophy has developed into more of a complementary style with their defense, which has improved dramatically in recent seasons.

"I think they have played more to their defense over the past few years," Shanahan stated about the Chiefs. "It took me a little bit to realize that, but we realized that during our two weeks preparing for them last year for the Super Bowl. Because before when we played them, it was just, 'We're going to outscore everybody, we're going to put up a lot and our defense is going to get turnovers.'"

In 2019, the Chiefs were fifth in the NFL in points scored; last season, they were down to 15th. But the end result has been the same — a Super Bowl victory over San Francisco. Their defense, in turn, has offset that decrease in offensive efficiency.

"Now, their defense -- it's one of the hardest teams to score on. I think they're top in the red zone, top on third down, they give up the fewest points," Shanahan continued. "Their offense, I think last year -- about halfway through the year -- they focused more on trying not to turn it over, not always going for the big play, keep it close because people can't score on their defense. And if you do that, Patrick is really tough to beat at the end of a game and as hard as almost anyone ever.

"So I think they do play to their defense a lot more than they used to, but they still know who's going to win it at the end."

San Francisco, which hasn't defeated Kansas City in four attempts with Shanahan at the helm, will hope to overturn that feeling of certainty on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast