Where to watch NBC Sports Bay Area

Bay Area sports fans looking to catch their favorite teams locally through NBC Sports Bay Area can do so through a variety of local cable networks or online platforms.
Whether it’s Xfinity or Peacock and more, catching Golden State Warriors games or San Francisco Giants action is more accessible than ever.
Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and where to find your favorite Bay Area teams on television or online:
Astound Broadband AT&T Broadband Caltel Cablevision CC Communications DirecTV DirecTV Stream Fubo TV Horizon Cable TV Hulu Mediacom Optimum Peacock San Bruno Cable TV Spectrum Volcano Vision Xfinity YouTube TV
Astound Broadband
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Astound Broadband.
AT&T Broadband
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on AT&T Broadband.
Caltel Cablevision
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Caltel Cablevision.
CC Communications
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on CC Communications.
DirecTV
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on DirecTV.
DirecTV Stream
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on DirecTVStream.
1. Purchase/login into a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package
2. Access the DirecTV website or the DirecTV app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Fubo TV
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on Fubo TV (free trial).
1. Purchase a plan starting at $84/mo
2. Access the Fubo TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Horizon Cable TV
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Horizon Cable TV.
Hulu
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on Hulu (free trial).
1. Purchase a plan starting at $82.99/mo
2. Access the Hulu TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Mediacom
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Mediacom.
Optimum
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Optimum.
Peacock
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on Peacock.
1. Click "Get Started" and enter zip code
2. Add Bay Area Regional Sports Network under Peacock Premium Plan
San Bruno Cable TV
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on San Bruno Cable TV.
Spectrum
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Spectrum.
Volcano Vision
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Volcano Vision.
Xfinity
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Xfinity.
1. Subscribe to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package to access NBC Sports Bay Area
YouTube TV
Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on YouTube TV.