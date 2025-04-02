Where to watch NBC Sports Bay Area

Trending
Bay Area sports fans looking to catch their favorite teams locally through NBC Sports Bay Area can do so through a variety of local cable networks or online platforms.

Whether it’s Xfinity or Peacock and more, catching Golden State Warriors games or San Francisco Giants action is more accessible than ever. 

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and where to find your favorite Bay Area teams on television or online: 

Astound Broadband AT&T Broadband Caltel Cablevision CC Communications DirecTV DirecTV Stream Fubo TV Horizon Cable TV Hulu Mediacom Optimum Peacock San Bruno Cable TV Spectrum Volcano Vision Xfinity YouTube TV

Astound Broadband logo

Astound Broadband

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Astound Broadband.

AT&T Broadband logo

AT&T Broadband

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on AT&T Broadband.

Caltel Cablevision logo

Caltel Cablevision

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Caltel Cablevision.

CC Communications logo

CC Communications

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on CC Communications.

DirecTV logo

DirecTV

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on DirecTV.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on DirecTVStream.

1. Purchase/login into a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package

2. Access the DirecTV website or the DirecTV app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Fubo TV logo

Fubo TV

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on Fubo TV (free trial).

1. Purchase a plan starting at $84/mo

2. Access the Fubo TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Horizon Cable TV logo

Horizon Cable TV

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Horizon Cable TV.

Hulu logo

Hulu

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on Hulu (free trial).

1. Purchase a plan starting at $82.99/mo

2. Access the Hulu TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Mediacom logo

Mediacom

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Mediacom.

Optimum logo

Optimum

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Optimum.

Peacock logo

Peacock

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on Peacock.

1. Click "Get Started" and enter zip code

2. Add Bay Area Regional Sports Network under Peacock Premium Plan

San Bruno Cable TV logo

San Bruno Cable TV

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on San Bruno Cable TV.

Spectrum logo

Spectrum

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Spectrum.

Volcano Vision logo

Volcano Vision

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Volcano Vision.

Xfinity logo

Xfinity

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants on Xfinity.

1. Subscribe to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package to access NBC Sports Bay Area

YouTube TV logo

YouTube TV

Watch the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants online on YouTube TV.

