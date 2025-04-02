Where to watch NBC Sports California

Bay Area sports fans looking to catch their favorite teams locally through NBC Sports California can do so through a variety of local cable networks or online platforms.
Whether it’s Xfinity or Peacock and more, catching Athletics games or Sacramento Kings or San Jose Sharks action is more accessible than ever.
Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and where to find your favorite Bay Area teams on television or online:
Astound Broadband AT&T Broadband CalTel Cablevision DirecTV DirecTV Stream Fubo TV Hulu Mediacom Optimum Peacock Volcano Vision Xfinity YouTube TV
Astound Broadband
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Astound Broadband.
AT&T Broadband
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on AT&T Broadband.
CalTel Cablevision
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Caltel Cablevision.
DirecTV
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on DirecTV.
DirecTV Stream
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on DirecTV Stream.
1. Purchase/login into a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package
2. Access the DirecTV website or the DirecTV app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Fubo TV
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on Fubo TV (free trial).
1. Purchase a plan starting at $84/mo
2. Access the Fubo TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Hulu
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on Hulu (free trial).
1. Purchase a plan starting at $82.99/mo
2. Access the Hulu TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices
Mediacom
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Mediacom.
Optimum
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Optimum.
Peacock
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on Peacock.
1. Click "Get Started" and enter zip code
2. Add California Regional Sports Network under Peacock Premium Plan
Volcano Vision
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Volcano Vision.
Xfinity
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Xfinity.
1. Subscribe to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package to access NBC Sports California
YouTube TV
Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on YouTube TV.