Where to watch NBC Sports California

Watch the Athletics, Kings and Sharks on your favorite platforms.

By Sanjesh Singh

Bay Area sports fans looking to catch their favorite teams locally through NBC Sports California can do so through a variety of local cable networks or online platforms.

Whether it’s Xfinity or Peacock and more, catching Athletics games or Sacramento Kings or San Jose Sharks action is more accessible than ever. 

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and where to find your favorite Bay Area teams on television or online: 

Astound Broadband AT&T Broadband CalTel Cablevision DirecTV DirecTV Stream Fubo TV Hulu Mediacom Optimum Peacock Volcano Vision Xfinity YouTube TV

Astound Broadband logo

Astound Broadband

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Astound Broadband.

AT&T Broadband logo

AT&T Broadband

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on AT&T Broadband.

CalTel Cablevision logo

CalTel Cablevision

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Caltel Cablevision.

DirecTV logo

DirecTV

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on DirecTV.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on DirecTV Stream.

1. Purchase/login into a CHOICE™, ULTIMATE or PREMIER™ programming package

2. Access the DirecTV website or the DirecTV app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Fubo TV logo

Fubo TV

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on Fubo TV (free trial).

1. Purchase a plan starting at $84/mo

2. Access the Fubo TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Hulu logo

Hulu

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on Hulu (free trial).

1. Purchase a plan starting at $82.99/mo

2. Access the Hulu TV website or mobile app to watch on your tablet, smartphone or other streaming devices

Mediacom logo

Mediacom

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Mediacom.

Optimum logo

Optimum

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Optimum.

Peacock logo

Peacock

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on Peacock.

1. Click "Get Started" and enter zip code

2. Add California Regional Sports Network under Peacock Premium Plan

Volcano Vision logo

Volcano Vision

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Volcano Vision.

Xfinity logo

Xfinity

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks on Xfinity.

1. Subscribe to the Digital Preferred/Ultimate TV package to access NBC Sports California

YouTube TV logo

YouTube TV

Watch the Sacramento Kings, Athletics and San Jose Sharks online on YouTube TV.

