Puni excited for challenge of facing Jones in 49ers-Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of the Kansas City Chiefs’ two Super Bowl victories over the 49ers.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones had a huge hand in dealing the 49ers those disheartening defeats, too.

Jones batted down three passes at the line of scrimmage against Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. And he broke free for a key overtime pressure to force a Brock Purdy incomplete pass in overtime of the most recent 49ers' Super Bowl loss.

On Sunday, the 49ers will have someone new lining up in front of Jones, a five-time Pro Bowl player.

“I’m excited for it,” 49ers rookie right guard Dominick Puni said.

Puni, a third-round draft pick from Kansas State, has been a revelation for the 49ers. He entered the lineup with the first-team offense in training camp after injuries to Jon Feliciano and Spencer Buford. And he repeatedly proved why he was the right person for the job.

Puni has provided an upgrade to the 49ers’ offensive line over a year ago.

And he said he is ready to find out what it takes to block the top players in the game.

“Aaron Donald was going to be the first test until he retired,” Puni said. “I was really excited to go against him, too. Obviously, I know how crazy of a challenge that would’ve been, but just to say you did it.

“But Chris Jones is in that echelon, too. One of the best D-tackles, if not the best, in the league.”

With Donald announcing his retirement after 10 seasons with the Rams, Jones might be the best interior defensive lineman in the game. And Puni believes that the experience of facing him Sunday at Levi’s Stadium will provide a great learning opportunity.

“It’ll be a great matchup,” Puni said. “And I hope he propels me for the rest of the season, too.”

When asked what stood out after studying video of Jones, Puni answered, “Just his playmaking ability. He shows up in big moments. I think that’s his X-factor, and that’s what he brings to the table.”

Through six games, Puni has yielded no sacks, no quarterback hits and 11 pressures, according to PFF’s grading system, which ranks him as the No. 9 guard (left or right) in the NFL.

Puni said he has felt good about how he’s performed this early in his rookie season but still believes there is plenty of room for improvement.

“There’s a lot to learn within the offense,” he said. “I’m hoping by Week 17, and at the end of the season, I’m a real polished player within the offense.”

