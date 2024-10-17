49ers star Williams makes bold statement on rookie Puni's ceiling

SANTA CLARA — All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams found out a week ago there was only one position on the offensive line 49ers rookie Dominick Puni did not play during his college career.

That position: Right guard.

And that is where Puni has started each of the 49ers’ first six games of the 2024 NFL season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“So that’s pretty surprising,” Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest "49ers Talk."

The book on Puni as he was coming out of Kansas State for the 2024 NFL Draft was that he was one of the few offensive lineman who had the unique versatility to play every spot on an NFL offensive line.

Williams said he would certainly not rule out that possibility based on what Puni has shown him at this early stage of his professional career.

“He’s smart. He’s a brilliant kid,” Williams said of Puni. “It’s hard for me to see it because I haven’t seen him play anything but right guard. And he’s played right guard at such a high level. I wouldn’t doubt it. You can’t put nothing past the kid.”

In 2010, Williams entered the league as Washington’s No. 4 overall draft pick. He recalls the difficulties he faced as he started 13 games in his first season.

“You got grown men who could be 10 years old than you who played hundreds of meaningful games versus you playing maybe three NFL worthy players your whole college season,” Williams said. “It’s extremely tough. It’s a lot to comprehend.”

But Puni has excelled while playing every snap for the 49ers this season. He will have his most difficult challenge of his young career on Sunday, as he will be matched up throughout the game against Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Puni said he is looking forward to the opportunity of going up against one of the game’s best players and using the lessons learned as a springboard for the remainder of his first season.

Williams likes Puni’s chances and believes the rookie has the skill and mindset to establish himself as one of the best linemen in the game.

“I think he has the makings of being a great player,” Williams said. “He’s a really productive player as a rookie. I don’t think there is a ceiling for how good he can be.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast